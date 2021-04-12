Popular Durham Festival Postponed Until Next Year

Bad news for all the arts lovers in the Triangle. CenterFest, the largest arts festival in Durham and the longest-running outdoor street arts festival in all of North Carolina, is postponing the popular event until next year.

Originally set to take place in September of this year, CenterFest has been pushed back a year to September 2022. According to WRAL, organizers cited Gov. Roy Cooper's guidance to avoid large crowds. Given that the festival typically brings in more than 30,000 people to the city, they felt it was best to delay the in-person event.

"The huge crowds are wonderful, and we look forward to relaunching the festival next year when we can all safely gather again," said Sherry DeVries, executive director of Durham Arts Council.

CenterFest is now scheduled to return in 2022 on September 17 and 18. The festival supports local artists and give visitors a chance to explore the creativity of the area through shopping, music, dancing, food, and more.

Though this year's event is postponed, the Durham Arts Council still wants to support local artists and businesses who would have benefited from CenterFest, WRAL reports. In November, the Durham Art Walk Holiday Market will expand to fit more than 200 artists in over 15 venues to allow visitors to support their favorite local artists.

