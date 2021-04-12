Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. on Sunday (April 11) following the passing of Prince Philip. Upon his arrival, the Duke of Sussex released an emotional statement paying tribute to his beloved grandfather.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry said. “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke, but to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

Like Harry's older brother, Prince William, did in his own emotional tribute, Harry went on to praise his grandfather's lifelong devotion to Queen Elizabeth. “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage," Harry said. "While I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’"

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," the Duke of Sussex fondly continued, ending his statement with “Per Mare, Per Terram," the motto of the Royal Marines.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that Harry is currently quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, ahead of his grandfather's funeral service, which will be held at St. George's Chapel on Saturday (April 17). Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Harry, was advised by her doctor not to make the long journey back to London. She remains in California with Archie.

Photo: Getty