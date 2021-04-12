Steelers Now Hold A New Record After Change To 17-Game Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially the winningest team of the NFL's 16-game season era following the league's decision to move to a 17-game schedule last month.

The Steelers hold a league best .609 winning percentage, edging out the New England Patriots (.603), for the most during 1978-2020, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Baker shared data from StatMuse, which included all 32 NFL franchise's respective winning percentages from the last 43 seasons, which includes the Detroit Lions ranked last with a league worst .396 winning percentage, followed by the rival Cleveland Browns (.399) and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.407.)

In total, the Steelers finished the 16-game season era with a 413-265-2 record. Pittsburgh also had the best home regular season record during that span, finishing with a 239-99-1 (.706) record in games played at Three Rivers Stadium (1978-2000) and Heinz Field (2001-present.)