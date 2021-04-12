Things are certainly heating up between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, and over the weekend the blink-182 drummer let us all know how he feels about his new girlfriend in a risque Instagram caption.

"All day I dream about sex w/ you," he wrote alongside a photo from a recent music video shoot with KennyHoopla. While Korn fans might be quick to point out the line is a nod to the band's 1996 track "A.D.I.D.A.S.", the added "w/ you" is quite obviously a nod to his budding romance, especially since he tagged Kardashian in the post.

See for yourself below.