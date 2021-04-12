Travis Barker Tags Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian In Risque Instagram Post
By Katrina Nattress
April 12, 2021
Things are certainly heating up between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, and over the weekend the blink-182 drummer let us all know how he feels about his new girlfriend in a risque Instagram caption.
"All day I dream about sex w/ you," he wrote alongside a photo from a recent music video shoot with KennyHoopla. While Korn fans might be quick to point out the line is a nod to the band's 1996 track "A.D.I.D.A.S.", the added "w/ you" is quite obviously a nod to his budding romance, especially since he tagged Kardashian in the post.
See for yourself below.
While it sounds like their physical chemistry is off the charts, more recent social media activity proves there's more to their relationship than what goes on between the sheets.
Last week, the reality star shared a photo of her beau's tatted body, showcasing a new tattoo: "Kourtney" on his left pec (you know, where your heart is). Though things seem to be moving pretty quickly for the new couple, who seemingly confirmed their relationship just a couple months ago, the two have been good friends for years and were actually rumored to be dating in 2019. Barker shut down the buzz at the time, saying: “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”
Photo: Getty Images