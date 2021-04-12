VIDEO: Street Racers Flip Car, Set Off Fireworks In University District

Video captured street racers doing donuts, setting off fireworks and ever flipping a car in Seattle's University District, according to KOMO.

The incident went down Friday night just before midnight at 11th Ave NE & NE 47th St. The footage provided to KOMO, which you can watch here, shows a car getting flipped at an intersection before a second car pushed the flipped car through the street. Fireworks were tossed at the vehicle before a large truck drives up and rams the flipped car around the intersection.

Seattle Police said they got several calls about the incident that night, but by the time they got there, the group was gone. No one was arrested, officials added. Officers said around 200 people and 50 cars were reported at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident.