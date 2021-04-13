Amazon To Bring 1,500 Jobs To San Antonio

Amazon plans to hire nearly 1,500 people in the San Antonio area to staff its three new delivery stations.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced that the new stations will be at 11503 South Interstate 35, and Interstate 35 and Tech Com Drive in San Antonio; and 1150 Schwab Road in Schertz. They won't open until late 2021 and early 2022, KSAT reported.

“Just months after announcing two new fulfillment centers, a new delivery station, and 1,500 new jobs in San Antonio, Amazon continues to invest in our fast-growing community. San Antonio and Amazon are building a strong partnership and we look forward to supporting their continued growth throughout the region,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Amazon packages from nearby fulfillment centers are sent to delivery stations, where they are loaded into vans for their final delivery to customers.

Employees at the delivery stations will make $15 an hour as a starting wage and have full benefits. Job applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent certification, according to the San Antonio Report.

Photo: Getty Images