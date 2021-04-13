Atlanta Installs 1,000 New Signs In Effort To Drop Speed Limits

Time to slow down, Atlanta.

Efforts to lower speed limits started last year, when the city adopted its Vision Zero plan. The plan aims to put an end to traffic-related injuries and deaths in Atlanta, according to a press release the city issued Monday (April 12).

The Atlanta Department of Transportation has replaced about 1,000 speed limit signs, spanning hundreds of Atlanta streets since early February. Drivers can also expect to see electronic signs to make sure drivers are aware of the new speed limits, according to the city.

“Our Vision Zero plan is designed to reduce vehicular incidents and ensure residents and visitors alike are safe on our streets—regardless of their method of transportation,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “In addition to reduced speed limits, the City will continue to explore every tool available to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries in our communities.”

About 75% of the streets in Atlanta will be set at 25 mph once the project is done. City officials aim to use data-driven approaches as part of the continued Vision Zero plan, according to the release.

“We recognize that improving safety and saving lives does not always have to be complicated or expensive,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan. “Reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour has proven to be a quick and effective way to combat the dangers of speeding and make streets safer for people walking, biking, rolling, and taking transit.”

