Beloved Disabled Raccoon Is Walking Again Thanks To Some Kentucky Students

A beloved disabled raccoon known as "Boone the Raccoon" is now walking again thanks to some Kentucky students.

A group of engineering students at Central Hardin High school built Boone a wheelchair to help him get going again, reported WLKY.

The orphaned raccoon arrived at Nolin River Wildlife Sanctuary at only two weeks old.

Nolin River specializes in rehabbing and releasing animals back into the wild. He couldn't walk, so the sanctuary was the best place for Boone to be.

According to Mary Key, sanctuary executive director, Boone was diagnosed with a neurological condition called cerebellar hypoplasia.

"He would wobble and fall over," Key explained.

Key said that the staff was concerned for Boone's life. So, they all started carrying him around in a sling. This led Key to think of buying him a wheelchair, but they were all very expensive. Instead, she turned to the group of engineering students.

After several prototypes, they created a sling, tubing, and wheels that allowed Boone to be mobile.