Feedback

Beloved Disabled Raccoon Is Walking Again Thanks To Some Kentucky Students

By Ginny Reese

April 13, 2021

In the zoo Kunsterspring

A beloved disabled raccoon known as "Boone the Raccoon" is now walking again thanks to some Kentucky students.

A group of engineering students at Central Hardin High school built Boone a wheelchair to help him get going again, reported WLKY.

The orphaned raccoon arrived at Nolin River Wildlife Sanctuary at only two weeks old.

Nolin River specializes in rehabbing and releasing animals back into the wild. He couldn't walk, so the sanctuary was the best place for Boone to be.

According to Mary Key, sanctuary executive director, Boone was diagnosed with a neurological condition called cerebellar hypoplasia.

"He would wobble and fall over," Key explained.

Key said that the staff was concerned for Boone's life. So, they all started carrying him around in a sling. This led Key to think of buying him a wheelchair, but they were all very expensive. Instead, she turned to the group of engineering students.

After several prototypes, they created a sling, tubing, and wheels that allowed Boone to be mobile.

Key said that Boone's inspirational story is exactly what the sanctuary wants to spread.

She said, "To me, it's not about saving every animal it's about having people fall in love with these animals and understanding their importance and that's the thing with Boone- he's made the biggest impact."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Beloved Disabled Raccoon Is Walking Again Thanks To Some Kentucky Students

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.