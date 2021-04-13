Chicago Might Fine Employers $5K If Workers Can't Leave To Get Vaccinated

Chicago’s mayor is proposing a new incentive for businesses to make it easier for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine: a hefty fine.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a proposal that would fine businesses between $1,000 up to $5,000 per incident if they don’t allow employees to take time away from work for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It also blocks employers from taking action against the employees for leaving work to get the shot, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday (April 13).

City Council members are slated to consider the plan next week, according to the Tribune.

Currently, Chicago is still in Phase 1C. It’s the only part of Illinois that has yet to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has noted, however, that Chicagoans are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine in other parts of the state.

Last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that vaccine eligibility would expand in parts of the state “where demand appears to have waned.”

Illinoisans should contact their local health departments to determine whether vaccine eligibility has expanded, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

