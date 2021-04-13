Could Michigan Return To Normal By The 4th Of July?

Despite looming talks of shutting down businesses again to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Michigan is still within reach of its goal to find normalcy by the Fourth of July.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview with 7 Action News that reaching normalcy by the Fourth of July is still “very doable” as long as Michiganders continue “doing their part” to combat the spread of COVID-19, the station reported on Tuesday (April 13).

"What we need is for the people across our state to take this seriously and everyone to do our part," the governor told WXYZ in the interview. She added that she’s hoping “it never comes to” revisiting mandates.

Michigan has tracked nearly 747,700 total confirmed COVID-19 cases — nearly 831,000 COVID-19 cases, including those that are probable — as of Monday (April 12), the latest data available. The state also reported more than 15,500 total COVID-19 deaths, data show.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, officials recommend additional closures rather than administering additional doses of the vaccine.

Find a vaccine location in Michigan or schedule an appointment here.

Photo: Getty Images