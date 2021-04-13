Drake Plans On Discussing Details About Squashing Beef With DMX

Drake and DMX had put the past behind them prior to the latter's tragic death.

As the world continues to mourn the Ruff Ryders icon, word has spread that Drizzy plans on opening up about his rivalry with X in an upcoming episode of REVOLT's Drink Champs podcast. Host Noreaga made the reveal in a new Instagram post, where he shared a photo of him and the OVO rapper at what looks like a nightclub in Los Angeles.

"U see my face and u know why I’m here !!! A lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between dmx and drake thru my boy 40 but we Will save that for drinkchamps !!!" he wrote in reference to Drake's go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, adding, "Gotta big up Ovo 40!!!"

Over the last decade, X made his distain for Drake clear, particularly during a 2012 appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. "I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his f**king voice. I don’t like the sh*t he talks about," he declared. "I don’t like his face. I don’t like the way he walks, like nothing. I don’t like his haircut."

X would go on to call out the chart-topper's sound, as well as his involvement in the posthumous Aaliyah album, which was eventually shelved. The two seemingly made peace when Drake sampled DMX's "How's It Goin' Down" on his 2016 Views' cut, "U With Me?" "I did always say that he was a talented lyricist, but I was not a fan," X explained during a follow-up interview with The Breakfast Club. in 2016. "[It was] another humbling experience. Like, Yo, you didn’t like this dude for all the wrong reasons… But for him to take the effort–first, to want to use a song of mine–and then to be man enough to reach out and make that call. I was like, homie, hat’s off, man. That was a real move. It took a man to make a move like that. I salute him for that."

As we reported, DMX died on Friday after a week-long stint in White Plains Hospital. He passed away from a heart attack at 50.