Future Of '528Live' Music Venue In Jeopardy After Being Raided By Police

528Live music venue was raided by Police on Saturday night, leaving its future in jeopardy.

Phoenix New Times reported that six police officers showed up to the venue during a live concert and shut it down.

A virtual meeting was held on April 8th, where the Willo Neighborhood Association Board discussed concerns regarding the weekly outdoor concerts.

The venue owners Alison Daniels and her partner Nick Harper have put the free concerts on for a year now. The shows usually have less than 100 people in attendance each week and feature local musicians.

Daniels and Harper were shocked to find that they weren't a part of the meeting. Harper told the Phoenix New Times, "It was not a topic on the agenda, or we definitely would have been there for that."

Daniels said, "No one told us. No one invited us."

On April 9th, Daniels got a message from a neighbor that warned them that an officer would show up at their next show.

During the concert, three cop cars, each with two officers, showed up. The officers said that there were too many people in attendance, that people were jaywalking, and that the open containers of alcohol were a problem.