Largest Smalltooth Sawfish Ever Measured Washes Up In Florida Keys

One of the largest smalltooth sawfish washed up in the Florida Keys recently, Gizmodo reported.

Reporters said two dead sawfish washed ashore over the last week, prompting biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to respond to the incident. After measuring the two creatures, one of them was an immature female measuring 12 feet and four inches, according to FWC Fish and Wildlife Institute.

The other one was a whopping 16-foot mature female weighing an estimated 800 to 1000 pounds, wildlife officials said.

"There was no obvious cause of death for either sawfish; however, valuable life history information was and will continue to be collected from both carcasses," the institute wrote in a Facebook post along with photos of the two sawfish.