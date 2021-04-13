Maluma Partners With Balmain For New Capsule Collection

How does Balmain follow up its first-ever celebrity collaboration with Beyoncé? The high-end luxury brand has turned to Maluma.

On Monday (April 12), it was announced that the two have teamed up to launch a limited-edition collection, which is currently available through June 1 in all Balmain stores. The line, which includes sneakers, blazers, t-shirts, pants and more, will also be available at Saks Fifth Avenue. While this marks this first time that the brand has ever collaborated with a celebrity for the design of apparel, Maluma's participation makes total sense for the star.

"It's been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier [Rousteing] pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho," the Latin heartthrob told Billboard.

Meanwhile, the Balmain creative director said that the collaboration will push the brand to new markets. "Maluma, more than being an incredible singer, is bringing a lot to the fashion community with his joy and his happiness and the fact that he’s always playing his style from different kinds of houses from around the world, mixing different cultures as well," Rousteing explained. "For Balmain, which is a French brand from Paris, the collaboration with Maluma is obviously [adding] to Balmain and pushing the aesthetic more internationally."

The two first worked together on Maluma's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards performance. That team-up prompted them to exchange texts and riff on a collection that the chart-topper was set to rock during his 2020 tour. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they decided to release the team-up as a special limited-edition line. Click here to see the full capsule collection!