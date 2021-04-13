Morgan Wallen Shares Update With Fans In Lengthy Handwritten Note

Following the backlash after he was caught on camera using a racial slur, Morgan Wallen has been relatively quiet ... until now. The country star shared a lengthy handwritten note with fans updating them on what he's been up to over the last few months, and revealed that he will not be performing at any festivals or on any tours this summer.

Wallen started off the note by thanking his fans for their support over the last few months, especially as his Dangerous album has broken chart records. He said, "When I made the music, it was important to me that I wrote songs that were authentic and some of them even let you in on my story. Before the music came out, I was proud of it. I felt fulfilled. As a musician that is the best feeling in the world. Being happy with your music before fans even hear it. If you feel that way, then you can live with the reaction, I guess."

He added, "Then to release this project and watch y’all make a country album go 10 consecutive weeks #1 all genre is literally unheard of. That’s never happened before from what I’m told. I didn’t even know that record existed to be honest. It wasn’t what I set out to accomplish, but your response has meant so so much to me. I just want you to know how much that means to me and it always will."

Morgan then went on to talk about the last few months, and revealed that he's been putting in work during this time off after acknowledging that he's "made some mistakes" and has "been making amends." Wallen shared:

I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off. I moved to Nashville at 22. I never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time. I can already see a big difference between 22-year-old me and 27-year-old me. I hope there’s a big difference between the 27-year-old me now and the 32-year-old me one day. I will always strive to be better. Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming."

The country singer/songwriter closed out the note by explaining that as he continues to use this time off wisely, he needs "a little more" and will not be performing at any tour dates or festivals, including the Luke Bryan tour. He explained:

"I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer. It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows and support country music. Country music is back and that’s a beautiful damn thing." He added, "I’m back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things and you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you’ve done for me. My story is far from over and getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.

Read the full letter below: