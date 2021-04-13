'Operation Bad Boi' Leads To 33 Arrests In Louisiana

After a months-long drug sting, "Operation Bad Boi" was a success, Fox 8 reports. According to police, 33 people were arrested and more than $20,000 was seized during the investigation into narcotics distribution in the South Lafourche area.

Operation Bad Boi, given the name based on the street name of heroin, began in late 2020, but most of the arrests occurred over the last two months, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Some of the arrests stem from possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic that is often times fatal.

"All too often, the call for help doesn't come until there is an overdose, and by then, it is too late for some," said Webre.

According to Fox 8, several search warrants were issued during the operation, including for a residence on 64th street that was searched twice within two weeks. Authorities believe the success of the operation will greatly impact drug distribution in Lafourche Parish and the surrounding areas.

"We believe this operation will have significant impact on the availability of heroin, methamphetamine, and especially fentanyl in the southern area of the parish," said Webre.

Those arrested range in age from 20 to 74 and are facing several charges including possession, distribution, and contempt of court, among others.

The full list of arrests and charges can be found at Fox 8 here.

Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office