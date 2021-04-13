Proposal Goes Viral When Atlanta Woman Gets 5 Engagement Rings

Any time someone gets engaged, everyone wants to see the ring.

In this case, the woman could show off five rings.

Brittney Miller got engaged to William Hunn on the helicopter landing pad on top of the Park Pavilion building, according to WSB-TV. Miller shared the engagement in a video on Instagram, which, in seven days, has garnered more than 33,000 views as of Tuesday (April 13).

As if the proposal wasn’t special enough, one thing that made it especially unique was that Hunn didn’t just propose to Miller with one ring — he proposed with five.

Hunn said on Instagram he asked “my best friend to spend the rest of our days together!” He said he “gave her 5 different options to choose from! …I thought I knew what love was till you came into my life. Can’t wait to see all the blessings that God has in store for us!”