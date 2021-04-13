Proposal Goes Viral When Atlanta Woman Gets 5 Engagement Rings
By Kelly Fisher
April 13, 2021
Any time someone gets engaged, everyone wants to see the ring.
In this case, the woman could show off five rings.
Brittney Miller got engaged to William Hunn on the helicopter landing pad on top of the Park Pavilion building, according to WSB-TV. Miller shared the engagement in a video on Instagram, which, in seven days, has garnered more than 33,000 views as of Tuesday (April 13).
As if the proposal wasn’t special enough, one thing that made it especially unique was that Hunn didn’t just propose to Miller with one ring — he proposed with five.
Hunn said on Instagram he asked “my best friend to spend the rest of our days together!” He said he “gave her 5 different options to choose from! …I thought I knew what love was till you came into my life. Can’t wait to see all the blessings that God has in store for us!”
The proposal also gained national attention on CBS This Morning, when Gayle King highlighted the “blinged-out proposal.”
Miller shared video of the "humbling experience" on Monday (April 12).
“He gave his fiancee not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE choices…and allowed her to choose,” King said. “I think that, No. 1, it was very creative…and the fact that he cared that much. To me, it sounds like that marriage is off to a very good start…Congratulations to William and to Brittney.”
Photo: Getty Images