Rihanna Brings New BF A$AP Rocky To Ex Drake’s Party

Rihanna not only has a good relationship with her ex, she also seemingly has a pretty strong relationship with her new boo!

Early Monday morning (April 12), Rih Rih was spotted leaving Hollywood hot spot Delilah with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky after the two partied with her ex-boyfriend Drake.

A source told E! News, "Drake was hosting a huge group of friends in the back room of Delilah last night and invited Rihanna and A$AP." The insider added, "there is no bad blood" between the exes nor Champagne Papi and Mr.Rocky.

The Canadian rapper actually "approves and likes A$AP," the source continued, adding, "they are all really good friends."

As for their night out, a number of sources and eyewitnesses shared a play-by-play of what went down during the entertainers' late-night, early-morning hangout.

"Rihanna and A$AP arrived around midnight and stayed for several hours into the night," one insider dished to E! News. "They were going back and forth between the main dining room and private room and were laughing with Drake and having drinks with him. There were bottles of 1942 everywhere and everyone was taking shots and having a great time."

The source noted that "Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood."

"She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn't care to be seen," the insider shared. "A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren't overly affectionate. They left together in the same car."

An eyewitness also pointed out that A$AP "walked out right behind [Rihanna]" since "they usually make it a point to walk out separately or use different exits so as not to be pictured together."

Back in December, People reported that Rihanna and A$AP's relationship was "heating up."

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told the outlet at the time. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it." The insider added, "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP. [...] They have a lot in common."

Weeks prior, People confirmed the A-lister's relationship after they were spotted with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in NYC in November.

