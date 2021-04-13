Suspect Made Dallas Firefighters 'Uncomfortable' Day Before Ambulance Theft
By Anna Gallegos
April 13, 2021
The man accused of stealing an ambulance on April 5 hung around the Dallas fire station and made firefighters uncomfortable the day before the theft, according to arrest records.
Felix Lopez, 19, faces a second-degree felony charge for theft of property for allegedly taking the ambulance on an hours long joyride around Dallas-Fort Worth.
The $230,000 ambulance was taken from Fire Station No. 53 in the morning before it was spotted in southeast Dallas County in the afternoon. The driver led police from Dallas County to Kaufmann County, and through Collin County, Plano, McKinney, and Princeton.
The suspect ditched the ambulance when it got stuck on the side of the road and attempted to run away.
Ambulance thief in Dallas done: pic.twitter.com/y8v7O8xU5A— Chris in KC (@VujsFlipper) April 5, 2021
The ambulance disappeared while firefighters responded to an emergency call. No one saw the theft, but Lopez stuck out as a possible suspect, NBC DFW reported.
On April 4, Lopez stopped by the fire station to ask about becoming a firefighter, according to an arrest affidavit.
Firefighter Paul Richter said Lopez had a wound on his head and there was something about him that made Richter "very uncomfortable."
Richter also noted that he saw Lopez while working at a crash scene, and that Lopez asked the the firefighters to call the cops because he said he was assaulted.
Lopez is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $60,000 bond. Dallas Police may also charge him with resisting arrest because he was allegedly combative and cursing at the cops when taken into custody.
Photo: Getty Images