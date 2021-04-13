Suspect Made Dallas Firefighters 'Uncomfortable' Day Before Ambulance Theft

The man accused of stealing an ambulance on April 5 hung around the Dallas fire station and made firefighters uncomfortable the day before the theft, according to arrest records.

Felix Lopez, 19, faces a second-degree felony charge for theft of property for allegedly taking the ambulance on an hours long joyride around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The $230,000 ambulance was taken from Fire Station No. 53 in the morning before it was spotted in southeast Dallas County in the afternoon. The driver led police from Dallas County to Kaufmann County, and through Collin County, Plano, McKinney, and Princeton.

The suspect ditched the ambulance when it got stuck on the side of the road and attempted to run away.