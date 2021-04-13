Tennessee Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Inside Store

When you go to a retail store, you expect to shop for some clothes or household items and maybe a pick up a few impulse buys while checking out. What you don't usually anticipate, however, is hearing gunshots inside the store. According to local news station WKRN, that's exactly what happened at one Tennessee store last week.

A man accidentally shot himself while at a McMinnville store Friday afternoon (April 9), the news station reports. The incident reportedly happened inside the Walmart on North Chancery Street. Officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to the scene.

According to WKRN, police said the man was attempting to try on a pair of pants inside the store's fitting room when the pistol he was carrying fell out of his pocket. The firearm then fell to the ground, causing it to fire off a shot that ended up hitting him in the leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a bullet in his leg. As of Tuesday (April 13), his condition remains unknown, the news outlet reports.

No other injuries were reported, and McMinnville Police continue to investigate the accidental shooting. No additional information, including the extent of the man's injuries, have been released.

Photo: Getty Images