TikTok Challenges Boosting Business At One Mesa Store In A Big Way

One Mesa convenience store is anything but ordinary. The shelves are filled with hard-to-find sodas, weird snacks, and foods that some would never touch.

The out-of-the-ordinary foods and drinks are finding a bit of social media stardom, however, and boosting business at the store.

AZ Family reported that Pop's Exotic Sodas and Snacks is using TikTok as a tool to bring customers to their door.

Owner of Pop's, Michael Minnis described the store. "A hole in the wall place," he said. But though the outside may seem "easy to miss," the inside is definitely something to see.

Minnis said, "I try to find exotic snacks and sodas from around the world."

Minnis spends time shooting Tiktok videos of people eating weird foods and snacks that many others would never touch.

One customer ate a 100-year-old egg layered in reaper blood, which is the hottest pepper in the world.