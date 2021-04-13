TSU Football Officially Hires Former Titan Eddie George As New Head Coach

George, who doesn't have a long coaching history since his time in the NFL, said he is excited for this new chapter.

"Coaching is a full commitment, a duty of service. I take that seriously," said George. "I've done a lot of soul searching and due diligence. The more I thought about it, I got more and more excited about it. It was like picking up an old guitar or getting back on a bike, it's familiar but in a different capacity."

George started his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, which later became the Tennessee Titans, where he was a star running back with the team from 1996-2004. Prior to his time with the Oilers/Titans, George won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1995 while with Ohio State.

The Tigers released a hype video after the announcement, welcoming Coach George to the team. Watch that video below.