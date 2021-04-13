WATCH: John Legend Hails 2 Michigan Singers As 'Perfect' In Battle Round

Three Michiganders are still in the running on The Voice this season following competitive Battle Round renditions — and another has gone home.

The hit NBC competition series divides teams of contestants among four celebrity coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

Four Michigan artists recently performed in the Battle Rounds.

Zania Alaké, 34, of Detroit, and Rio Doyle, 16, of Adrian, sang in separate Battle Round performances on Team Legend.

“Rio, you have power in your voice, you have a really unique tone. I don’t even know an analog of anybody that sounds like you,” Legend told Doyle after her Battle Round duet with Carolina Rial, singing “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye. “You have such an interesting way of expressing yourself.”

Legend opted to name Doyle the winner of the round, and to use his only “save” to move Rial forward, too.

He hailed them as “two powerhouse, teenaged vocalists,” and credited Doyle’s “powerful performance with a lot of individuality and a lot of fire.”

Alaké sang with Durell Anthony, performing “Emotion” by the Bee Gees (a song that Legend selected because he was inspired by the Bee Gees documentary and because his wife, Chrissy Teigen, is a fan of the Destiny’s Child version).

Guest judge Kelsea Ballerini was “blown away” by the duet.

“Zania, you just have poise and grace… you delivered, once again, on this stage,” Legend said.

Similarly, he hailed the two Michiganders who faced off against one another in another Battle Round as “perfect.”

Rachel Mac, 16, of Romeo, sang with Bradley Sinclair, a Rockford native who has since relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. The pair performed “Your Song” by Elton John.

“You both just gave the best performance we’ve had in a Battle Round,” Jonas, their coach, told them. “You’re both amazing, you both deserve to be in this competition.”

Ultimately, however, Jonas opted for Mac.

Watch the three powerful Battle Rounds here: