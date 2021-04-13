Feedback

White Claw Launches A Bigger, Boozier Seltzer

By Anna Gallegos

April 13, 2021

White Claw is revamping its signature hard seltzers. The company announced on Tuesday the release of White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge.

The new line has nothing to do with the 90s soda Surge, but it will have a higher ABV than the current 5% in White Claws.

Surge will have an 8% ABV and will be available in 16 ounce cans. They'll be released in cranberry and blood orange flavors. They'll have 220 calories and 2 grams of sugar per can, according to the White Claw website. Cans will be sold for $2.99 each.

The company is also releasing a new variety pack. White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 will include strawberry, pineapple, blackberry, and mango.

“White Claw has experienced tremendous growth and consumers have insatiable appetite for new products,” John Shea, chief marketing officer, told mlive.com. “So, for us it was a simple decision to give fans new options they crave with the same great tasting flavor profile we know they love from White Claw.”

Get ready for a very seltzer summer, too. Musicians Blake Shelton and Travis Scott recently launched their own seltzer lines, while fast food chain Sonic is getting ready to release spiked seltzer inspired by its slushes.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About White Claw Launches A Bigger, Boozier Seltzer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.