White Claw Launches A Bigger, Boozier Seltzer

White Claw is revamping its signature hard seltzers. The company announced on Tuesday the release of White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge.

The new line has nothing to do with the 90s soda Surge, but it will have a higher ABV than the current 5% in White Claws.

Surge will have an 8% ABV and will be available in 16 ounce cans. They'll be released in cranberry and blood orange flavors. They'll have 220 calories and 2 grams of sugar per can, according to the White Claw website. Cans will be sold for $2.99 each.