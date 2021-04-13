White Claw Launches A Bigger, Boozier Seltzer
By Anna Gallegos
April 13, 2021
White Claw is revamping its signature hard seltzers. The company announced on Tuesday the release of White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge.
The new line has nothing to do with the 90s soda Surge, but it will have a higher ABV than the current 5% in White Claws.
Surge will have an 8% ABV and will be available in 16 ounce cans. They'll be released in cranberry and blood orange flavors. They'll have 220 calories and 2 grams of sugar per can, according to the White Claw website. Cans will be sold for $2.99 each.
JUST IN: @WhiteClaw announces it is announcing a new sub brand called Surge that steps up the alcohol — from 5% ABV to 8% ABV pic.twitter.com/UwDBSMwQ6L— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2021
The company is also releasing a new variety pack. White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 will include strawberry, pineapple, blackberry, and mango.
“White Claw has experienced tremendous growth and consumers have insatiable appetite for new products,” John Shea, chief marketing officer, told mlive.com. “So, for us it was a simple decision to give fans new options they crave with the same great tasting flavor profile we know they love from White Claw.”
Get ready for a very seltzer summer, too. Musicians Blake Shelton and Travis Scott recently launched their own seltzer lines, while fast food chain Sonic is getting ready to release spiked seltzer inspired by its slushes.
