Feedback

Wildfire Burns Nearly 900 Acres At Big Bend National Park

By Anna Gallegos

April 13, 2021

Firefighters in West Texas continue to battle a blaze that has been burning at Big Bend National Park for the last six days.

The wildfire has burned at least 873 acres as of Tuesday morning, the park said on social media.

The cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have started near a popular backcountry campsite on Thursday, April 8.

Fire crews are using helicopters to dump water on the flames and track the fire. About 88 firefighters are actively working to put out the fire. The group include Diablos Firefighters, Mexican nationals who live south of the Rio Grande but work with the national park during emergencies.

The fire has moved through the "sky island" of the Chisos Mountains. By Monday night, two-thirds of the fire stagnated after moving up the rocky terrain and cliff edges.

“The Chisos Mountain woodlands are home to a variety of plants and animals, many of which are found nowhere else in the United States,” park officials said in a news release. “These high-elevation desert woodlands have been shaped by wildfire for thousands of years and depend upon fire to keep them healthy and resilient. Many of the areas currently burning have not seen fire for 70 years or more.”

The Chisos Mountain area of the park is closed to visitors until further notice.

Photo: Big Bend National Park

Chat About Wildfire Burns Nearly 900 Acres At Big Bend National Park

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.