BrewDog Eyes The Flats For New Cleveland Location

The Flats is getting a new bar and restaurant.

BrewDog has reportedly confirmed that it’s eyeing a new location in Cleveland, with a proposed renovation of the Avian building. BrewDog is a Scotland-based brewery with U.S. locations, including in Columbus and Cincinnati. The city’s Downtown/Flats Design Review Committee is slated to consider the plans on Thursday (April 15), followed by the Cleveland Planning Commission, the Cleveland Scene reports. The new bar and restaurant would open in the more-than 10,000-square-foot space this year.

The proposal says that the company aims to seat up to about 650 people with 70 to 80 employees on site, News 5 Cleveland noted.

"This site just made sense we just saw it and fell in love with it, it's right in the heart of the city and it feels like it's very accessible from a number of different neighborhoods and it can be a real destination space for us in Cleveland," Keith Bennet, head of special projects, told the station.

Here are some other BrewDog locations in the Buckeye State:

BrewDog - Dogtap Columbus, at 96 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester

BrewDog Short North & Kennels, at 1175 N High St. in Columbus

BrewDog Franklinton, at 463 W Town St. in Columbus

BrewDog Cincinnati, at 316 Reading Rd. In Cincinnati

