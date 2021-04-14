Daughter Of Former NFL Player Al Toon Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Molly Lillard, 28, a former University of Michigan volleyball standout and the daughter for former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, was found dead on Sunday (April 11) in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide.

Lillard and her husband, Royce Lillard III, were identified in the shooting on Monday (April 12), with Royce suspected of fatally shooting both individuals, the Arizona Republic reports.

Scottsdale Police initially responded to a reported incident at the couple's home at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police news release obtained by the Arizona Republic. Officers said they found a woman, later identified as Molly Lillard, with gunshot wounds in front of the house and before she was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.