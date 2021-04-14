Daughter Of Former NFL Player Al Toon Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
By Jason Hall
April 14, 2021
Molly Lillard, 28, a former University of Michigan volleyball standout and the daughter for former New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, was found dead on Sunday (April 11) in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide.
Lillard and her husband, Royce Lillard III, were identified in the shooting on Monday (April 12), with Royce suspected of fatally shooting both individuals, the Arizona Republic reports.
Scottsdale Police initially responded to a reported incident at the couple's home at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police news release obtained by the Arizona Republic. Officers said they found a woman, later identified as Molly Lillard, with gunshot wounds in front of the house and before she was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.
Details on Ex-Jets WR Al Toon's Daughter Molly Murdered By Her Husband Royce Lillard III With Their 8-Month Baby in The House (Video) https://t.co/FpXgumT1vm pic.twitter.com/Ktard075vm— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 14, 2021
SWAT teams attempted to make contact with Royce Lillard III, who barricaded himself in his home, before entering at around 11:00 p.m. Royce Lillard III was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police also found the couple's 8-month-old child inside the home, who was uninjured during the incident.
The Middleton Times-Tribune reports the couple was married for two years.
Completely heartbroken. 💔 Praying for the Toon family and sending love to the entire @umichvball family. Love you, Molly. pic.twitter.com/vqRPFZgFAV— Erin Virtue (@ErinVirtue) April 13, 2021
Molly Lillard led Middleton High School to two Michigan state volleyball tournaments before graduating in 2010 and becoming a four-year letter-winner at the University of Michigan, where she earned honorable mention all-American honors form the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2013.
Her father, Al Toon, finished his collegiate career as the University of Wisconsin's all-time leader in receptions (131), receiving touchdowns (19) and yards (2,103), which stood for nearly two decades. Toon was selected No. 10 overall by the New York Jets during the 1985 NFL Draft and was an All-Pro wide receiver in 1986, as well as earning three-time Pro Bowl selections during his eight-year NFL career.
Molly's brother, Nick Toon, was also a standout wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin, finishing his collegiate career ranking fourth in career receptions (171) and receiving yards (2,447) in program history, before being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2012 NFL Draft and playing four NFL seasons.
Photo: Getty Images