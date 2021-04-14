Former Gov. Pat McCrory Joins Senate Race To Replace Richard Burr

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has thrown his name into the running to replace Sen. Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election, ABC 11 reports. Sen. Burr revealed last year that he did not plan to run for reelection. McCrory, who served one term as governor from 2013-2017, announced his decision to run in a video posted to social media Wednesday (April 14).

"For the last few years, I've sat on the sidelines and watched people like [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer & the far-left drag this country toward radical liberal policies," he captioned the video. "I can't sit on the sidelines anymore. So I'm in!"

In his campaign announcement, he focused on the balance of power in the Senate while also touting his "record of growing the economy, balancing budgets, cutting taxes, and creating jobs."

During his stint as governor, McCrory championed legislation like the controversial House Bill 2, also known as the "Bathroom Bill." According to the news outlet, the bill led to several businesses leaving the state and the NBA to relocate its 2016 All Star Game that was planned for Charlotte.

McCrory served as Charlotte mayor for more than a decade before his time as governor. He reelection campaign ended when he was defeated by current Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017. Since his time in office, ABC 11 reports, McCrory has hosted a conservative radio show in Charlotte.

Photo: Getty Images