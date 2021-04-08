Sen. Thom Tillis Recovering After Undergoing Surgery To Treat Cancer

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, underwent surgery this week to treat prostate cancer and is now recovering, WRAL reports. He announced the successful surgery in a statement released Thursday (April 8), nearly two weeks after he revealed his diagnosis.

"I'm thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step of the way," Sen. Tills said in a statement. "As I recover over the coming days, I'm blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon."

Tillis' surgery comes just over a week after he announced his diagnosis after the cancer was detected during a routine screening.

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," he said at the time. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."

Photo: Getty Images