JAY-Z's New Monogram Cannabis Campaign Arrives Just In Time For 4/20

JAY-Z's cannabis line MONOGRAM is making the most of 4/20.

For the line's new three-part ad campaign, MONOGRAM recruited Hype Williams to play off the famed work of Slim Aarons, the late mid-century photographer known for capturing "attractive people, doing attractive things in attractive places," as per his own words. Williams took to the iconic Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, California, where he put his spin on some of Aaron's most notable poolside pieces like "Keep Your Cool," "Desert House Party," "Poolside Glamour" and "Leisure and Fashion." Styled by Highsnobiety fashion director Corey T. Stokes, the campaign features stars like Currensy, Aleali May, Slick Woods, Ghetto Gastro and Chika. It can be seen via billboards and wallscapes across all major U.S. markets, including New York, which recently legalized adult cannabis use on March 31.

"The perception around cannabis has shifted a lot since the 20th century," Williams said in a statement. "If you were to ask me and my peers how we’d define the good life today, weed would definitely be a part of it. Whether we're smoking to inspire creativity or to celebrate an achievement, cannabis has a rightful place in modern day culture. HOV has a vision for the industry that he’s bringing to life through MONOGRAM. His focus for this campaign was to showcase how beautifully cannabis fits into the good life today, and I am honored to be a part of it."

Expect additional installments of the campaign to be released later this year to coincide with the debut of the upcoming book, Slim Aarons: Style, on September 21, 2021 via Abrams Books. The release is set to take a deep dive into the fashion and style featured throughout Slim Aarons' career through 50 previously unpublished photographs from the Slim Aarons archive in London.

"On the heels of legalization, seeing creative like this become a natural part of the fabric of New York City only reinforces that cannabis has a right to exist within our customs, arts and social institutions," HOV said in conjunction with the campaign's release. "New York's decision to legalize is a victory for the entire industry, and I’m excited to have MONOGRAM play a role in bringing that message to life in my own backyard."