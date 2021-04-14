Feedback

Kentucky College Graduate Joins 'Sesame Street' As A Puppeteer

By Ginny Reese

April 15, 2021

NDR And Deutsche Post Present Commemorative Stamp Of "Sesamstrasse" In Hamburg

A Kentucky college graduate has earned a role as a puppeteer on Sesame Street, reported LEX 18.

Chris Thomas Hayes attended Berea College, where he discovered puppetry.

Hayes explained his role:

"I started doing right hands for the puppets that have two live hands, like Ernie, The Count, and I would do assisting if there were any kind of weird hand-off's and I would do background characters."

Now, Hayes has a more prominent role. He is the puppeteer for Elijah, which is the father of Elmo's friend, Wes.

The character of Elijah is best known on the show for helping Elmo and Wes discover the colors of their skin and explaining the concept of melanin with how it makes skin different shades and colors.

Sesame Street has made headlines recently with tackling harder subjects like race and equality.

Hayes said:

"I'm just so excited to be a part of this legacy and I want to jump in and help as much as I can. Because I feel like, I've got skin in the game too. I've got kids, nephews and nieces and I want to make sure that they are set up for success in the future; educationally, socially, everything."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Kentucky College Graduate Joins 'Sesame Street' As A Puppeteer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.