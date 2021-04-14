Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot Surprise Fans With Relationship Update
By Peyton Blakemore
April 14, 2021
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are back together!
On Wednesday (April 14), the on-again-off-again couple shared footage from their romantic beach day with Wayne posting a video of their names inside a sand-drawn heart to his Instagram Story.
The couple's relationship confirmation came months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors. Back in November, a little over a week after the two unfollowed each other on social media and posted cryptic messages about lost love, fans noticed that Wayne and Denise had re-followed each other on Instagram.
"Looks like Lil Wayne and his boo Denise Bidot are back on good terms. He’s following her again," The Shade Room tweeted at the time.
The couple's re-following came after multiple outlets reported that Denise broke up with Wayne following his endorsement of Donald Trump. “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” a source told B. Scott at the time. “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”
Shortly after reports surfaced that he and Denise had called it quits, Weezy appeared to address their split in a cryptic tweet. “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out,” he wrote. “I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”
Fans later noticed that the plus-size model unfollowed Wayne on Instagram before sharing a meme to her Instagram Story that read, "Sometimes love just isn’t enough," and later deactivating her account.
The now on-again couple went public with their relationship last June, shortly after Wayne split from his fiancé La'Tecia Thomas.
