Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot Surprise Fans With Relationship Update

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are back together!

On Wednesday (April 14), the on-again-off-again couple shared footage from their romantic beach day with Wayne posting a video of their names inside a sand-drawn heart to his Instagram Story.

The couple's relationship confirmation came months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors. Back in November, a little over a week after the two unfollowed each other on social media and posted cryptic messages about lost love, fans noticed that Wayne and Denise had re-followed each other on Instagram.

"Looks like Lil Wayne and his boo Denise Bidot are back on good terms. He’s following her again," The Shade Room tweeted at the time.

The couple's re-following came after multiple outlets reported that Denise broke up with Wayne following his endorsement of Donald Trump. “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part,” a source told B. Scott at the time. “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.”