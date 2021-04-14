Feedback

Lower Queen Anne Has A New Name, See What City Officials Approved

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2021

Lower Queen Anne has a new name as of Monday (April 12), according to KIRO 7. The Seattle City Council voted to pass a resolution earlier this week to officially rename the neighborhood to Uptown.

“Even though Uptown is one of Seattle’s oldest neighborhoods, too many continue to misidentify it,” a public commenter said during Monday’s full council session. “That only works against the community’s efforts to distinguish itself as a center for art, culture, eclectic restaurants and shops, and its diverse residents.”

The Seattle Center, Climate Pledge Arena, SIFF Cinema, and several neighborhood bars and restaurants can be found in the Uptown area. Depending on who you asked, the area was usually called Uptown or Lower Queen Anne. Now, "the resolution will have all Seattle city departments uniformly label the neighborhood as Uptown rather than Lower Queen Anne," KIRO 7 wrote.

Future efforts will be focused on bringing the community together, bring back some traffic and update mapping services to reduce confusion, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who sponsored the bill, said this is a chance for Uptown “forge a unique and separate identity from the Queen Anne neighborhood.”

“The name Uptown is the suitable brand to really put a stamp on this dynamism, to recognize it as this community moves forward, and to really shape a future for that corner of the city,” he said shortly before the council approved the resolution.

Photo: Getty Images

