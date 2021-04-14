NFL Star Aaron Donald May Face Charges For Incident At Pittsburgh Club

A Pittsburgh attorney is seeking assault charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for an incident reported to have taken place outside a Pittsburgh club early Sunday (April 11) morning.

Attorney Todd Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his client, DeVincent Spriggs, was assaulted by Donald, a Pittsburgh native and former University of Pittsburgh standout, at a South Side area club after-hours.

Hollis claimed Spriggs experienced a concussion, a broken nose and needed 16 stitches in his eye after the incident, but initially declined to provide information on what instigated the alleged incident.

“Regardless of what may have happened in the nightclub, it doesn’t justify this,” Mr. Hollis said via the Post-Gazette.