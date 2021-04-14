Feedback

NFL Star Aaron Donald May Face Charges For Incident At Pittsburgh Club

By Jason Hall

April 14, 2021

A Pittsburgh attorney is seeking assault charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for an incident reported to have taken place outside a Pittsburgh club early Sunday (April 11) morning.

Attorney Todd Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his client, DeVincent Spriggs, was assaulted by Donald, a Pittsburgh native and former University of Pittsburgh standout, at a South Side area club after-hours.

Hollis claimed Spriggs experienced a concussion, a broken nose and needed 16 stitches in his eye after the incident, but initially declined to provide information on what instigated the alleged incident.

“Regardless of what may have happened in the nightclub, it doesn’t justify this,” Mr. Hollis said via the Post-Gazette.

Spriggs told reporters Donald, and other individuals who were with the defensive tackle, began punching him after he accidentally bumped into Donald at the club, Sporting News reports.

The Rams acknowledged the incident in a statement obtained by ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday: "We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Donald trains in his hometown during the offseason and has several charities in the Pittsburgh area, ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- having once again won the award this past season -- and has been selected to the Pro Bowl during each of his seven NFL seasons since being selected No. 13 overall by the Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Photo: Getty Images

