Phoebe Bridgers Offers Tattoos To Fans Who Donate To Daunte Wright's Family
By Katrina Nattress
April 14, 2021
On Sunday (April 11), a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. His murder sparked protests around the country, and Phoebe Bridgers — who is known for being outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement — is using her platform to help raise money to support Wright's girlfriend and 1-year-old son.
"I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting... if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a post on ways to help the grieving family.
See her post below.
I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting... if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want https://t.co/WsnXHPweEJ— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021
According to reports, Wright was pulled over for expired tags on Sunday afternoon. During the stop, officers found a warrant for his arrest. When they attempted to arrest him, Wright tried to get back in his car. Officer Kim Potter then opened fire on the car and hit Wright. His family says the victim drove a short distance before crashing his vehicle. Wright died at the scene.
Body cam footage shows Potter yelling "taser" before shooting, and the Brooklyn Center Police Department called the killing an "accident;" however, the officer was arrested on Wednesday (April 14) and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Photo: Getty Images