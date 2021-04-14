On Sunday (April 11), a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. His murder sparked protests around the country, and Phoebe Bridgers — who is known for being outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement — is using her platform to help raise money to support Wright's girlfriend and 1-year-old son.

"I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting... if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a post on ways to help the grieving family.

See her post below.