Scientists Are Looking For Satan In Texas' Waters

By Anna Gallegos

April 14, 2021

Scientists are searching for satan in the depths of Texas.

This satan has nothing to do with the devil or any kind of demonic spirits, but is actually a fish.

Satan eurystomus - a.k.a the widemouth blindcat - is a rare catfish that's native to Texas, but no one has seen it 30+ years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Satan lives more than 1,000 feet under the city of San Antonio. The fish lives within the Edwards Aquifer in the "bad water zone" where fresh and salt water meet.

This fish rules its underwater world as an "opportunistic predator that feeds on any organism that it can get into its wide mouth,” according to researchers. Satan isn't cute and cuddly either. The fish doesn't have eyes and has pink, almost translucent, skin because it is never exposed to sunlight.

Despite the tough name, satan is only 1 to 4.5 inches long.

Not a whole lot is know about satan because the fish has only been seen a handful of times. Satan was first seen in 1938 when the weird looking catfish was drawn from a well. The fish was last seen in 1978 by researchers at Texas State University.

Unless satan shows up, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering adding the fish to the endangered species list.

Photo: Ichthyology Collection at The University of Texas at Austin / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

