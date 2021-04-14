Scottsdale Dog Went On 'Quite The Adventure' After Getting Loose From Owner

An Arizona dog went on a big adventure after escaping on Tuesday.

AZ Family reported that the dog was recently adopted from a Scottsdale animal shelter, and she got loose from her new owner.

Ursula, a young Shepherd/Lab mix, has a history of escaping and this time it brought along a long ride in the back of a truck.

Mike, a FedEx employee, saw Ursula and sent a photo of her to the staff at Foothills Animal Rescue. They immediately recognized her as Ursula.

That's when Mike sent a second picture of the pup. This time, she was sitting in the back of his FedEx delivery truck among mounds of packages.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "She's been on quite the adventure today. She hopped in my FedEx truck on Hayden Road."

Ursula decided to escape her home at around 8:30 on Tuesday morning and ran into traffic.

Mike saw her running loose. He said that he slid up the back door of the truck and she hopped right in.