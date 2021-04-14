Scottsdale Dog Went On 'Quite The Adventure' After Getting Loose From Owner
By Ginny Reese
April 14, 2021
An Arizona dog went on a big adventure after escaping on Tuesday.
AZ Family reported that the dog was recently adopted from a Scottsdale animal shelter, and she got loose from her new owner.
Ursula, a young Shepherd/Lab mix, has a history of escaping and this time it brought along a long ride in the back of a truck.
Mike, a FedEx employee, saw Ursula and sent a photo of her to the staff at Foothills Animal Rescue. They immediately recognized her as Ursula.
That's when Mike sent a second picture of the pup. This time, she was sitting in the back of his FedEx delivery truck among mounds of packages.
Along with the picture, he wrote, "She's been on quite the adventure today. She hopped in my FedEx truck on Hayden Road."
Ursula decided to escape her home at around 8:30 on Tuesday morning and ran into traffic.
Mike saw her running loose. He said that he slid up the back door of the truck and she hopped right in.
This cute canine who escaped from a Scottsdale shelter today had the ride of her life, when she hitched a lift with a FedEx driver. (Luckily she didn't try to parallel bark.) 🐾 Meet this sweet stowaway, Ursula.https://t.co/ti2oIqFBen pic.twitter.com/FaMl5HVimY— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) April 14, 2021
Ursula rode around with Mike all morning, and he even took her to his own house on his break to make sure she was safe until she could be taken back to Foothills.
Photo: Getty Images