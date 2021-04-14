Snoop Dogg Explains How Meeting DMX Inspired The Late Rapper's First Hit

Snoop Dogg shared some sweet words in honor of his friend DMX, who died last Friday (April 9) after suffering from a heart attack. He was 50.

During his Monday appearance on The Tonight Show, Snoop recalled meeting the late rap icon at a concert in the 1990s and then heading to the studio after the show. "He brought up a story that was so, so, so deep and instrumental to our relationship," he recalled. "He was like, 'When you first met me, I was, like, away from him. And he was saying, 'What's happening? What's up?' And I was like, 'Get at me, dog!'"

"And he was like, 'I took that and I made that into my song, 'Get at Me Dog' cause the way you got at me,' and said that, I was like, 'That's slick,'" he continued.

Most recently, the two collided on a Verzuz battle in July 2020. Aside from celebrating their own hits, Snoop explained that the live stream event helped viewers "see two dogs that naturally loved each other, celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop." "Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody," he added. “He always prayed for everybody."

As we reported, X's family confirmed he passed away at White Plains Hospital in New York via a statement. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote in the message.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized," they continued.