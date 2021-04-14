Steelers Bringing Back Veteran Defensive Starter

The Pittsburgh are bringing back Vince Williams after all.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Williams has re-signed with the Steelers one month after being released by the franchise.

Fowler reported Williams "had other offers but wanted to stay in Pittsburgh" in a tweet shared on Wednesday (April 14.)

The Steelers initially announced Williams was cut on March 16 in a news release on their official website.

"The Steelers have terminated the contract of linebacker Vince Williams," the news release stated.

Williams appeared in 121 games and made 69 starts after being drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft at No. 206 overall.

The former Florida State standout recorded 444 career tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, five pass defenses, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his first eight NFL seasons.