'Trolls World Tour,' 'The Sandlot' Included In Drive-In Movie Lineup

Drive-in movies are coming back this summer in Cobb County, and organizers have announced the new lineup.

Georgia movie goers can pack chairs, blankets, movie snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for the best experience at the spring and summer attraction, Cobb County officials announced Monday (April 12):

“The Kaiser Permanente Movies in the Park series is back! Grab your outdoor chairs and blankets, pack the car with your favorite snacks and drinks (no alcohol allowed) and join Cobb PARKS for fun outdoor movie experiences this spring and summer. The events will start at 7 p.m. and participants can enjoy trivia questions prior to the movies. The main events will begin around sunset.”

Everyone must register beforehand at $20 per vehicle, up to two weeks before the event date. Organizers say groups should plan to register only one person, explaining that participation is based on the number of vehicles instead of the number of people.

Here’s the upcoming lineup, according to Cobb County:

“Trolls World Tour”

Saturday, May 1

Jim R. Miller Park

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

Saturday, June 5

Fair Oaks Park

“The Sandlot”

Saturday, July 10

Big Shanty Park

“Abominable”

Saturday, Aug. 7

Lost Mountain Park

TBD

Saturday, Sept. 11

Fullers Park

