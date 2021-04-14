Utah First Lady Announced Awareness Campaign To Combat Youth Suicide Rates

Utah's first lady, Abby Cox, announced a new campaign to raise awareness of the high suicide rates among youth.

Deseret News reported that the "new mental health well-being campaign in rural Wasatch County middle and high schools" continue to combat the soaring rates.

Cox said in a videoconference with students and school administrators:

"I believe that Utah is a unique state with a unique culture, and it's up to us to come together to reduce judgement and stigma around mental health issues so those who are struggling can find help in a community of understanding and support."

The Wasatch County School District, the Utah Department of Human Services, and the statewide LiveOn suicide prevention campaign are working together to launch the campaign.

Wasatch Behavioral Health Trudy Brereton said that the campaign is about "truly engaging in conversation around reaching out, lifting others up and preventing suicide."

Cox said, "I'm proud of the work we've done and the progress we've made, but like all of you, I recognize that there needs to be more done."

The program will have a series of messaged promoting available resources to help those in need.