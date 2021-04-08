Feedback

'Everyone Loves Stars, Right?' Utah Celebrating International Dark Sky Week

By Ginny Reese

April 8, 2021

Rock Formation Against Sky At Night

Utah has some of the most beautiful dark skies, giving the perfect conditions for stargazing.

This week is International Dark Sky Week, and Utah is one of the best places to celebrate it, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Dark Sky Week celebrates gazing at the night sky filled with stars and never-ending beauty.

Utah has 23 dark sky parks in the state. The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.

Not only does light pollution obstruct your view of the sky, but it also can impact human health and waste money and energy.

Bettymaya Foott, Director of engagement with the International Dark Sky Association stated, "I mean, everyone lives the stars, right? I think that people, even people in cities, I think we're all drawn to the night sky and going and experiencing what a true dark night sky feels like and looks like and it can be a life-changing experience."

Click here to see all of the dark sky parks in Utah.

Click here to see what virtual events are going on to celebrate Dark Sky Week.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Everyone Loves Stars, Right?' Utah Celebrating International Dark Sky Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.