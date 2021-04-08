'Everyone Loves Stars, Right?' Utah Celebrating International Dark Sky Week
By Ginny Reese
April 8, 2021
Utah has some of the most beautiful dark skies, giving the perfect conditions for stargazing.
This week is International Dark Sky Week, and Utah is one of the best places to celebrate it, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.
Dark Sky Week celebrates gazing at the night sky filled with stars and never-ending beauty.
Utah has 23 dark sky parks in the state. The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.
Not only does light pollution obstruct your view of the sky, but it also can impact human health and waste money and energy.
It's #DarkSkyWeek! Explore events at https://t.co/kjhh6n82lW— Bryce Canyon NP (@BryceCanyonNPS) April 5, 2021
We also want to congratulate Mesa Verde NP for becoming the 100th International Dark Sky Park!
We're currently offering star tours Friday nights. More on programs can be found at https://t.co/SPdfY5XnU9
📸Lijie Zhou pic.twitter.com/yI08LwRjOe
Bettymaya Foott, Director of engagement with the International Dark Sky Association stated, "I mean, everyone lives the stars, right? I think that people, even people in cities, I think we're all drawn to the night sky and going and experiencing what a true dark night sky feels like and looks like and it can be a life-changing experience."
