'Everyone Loves Stars, Right?' Utah Celebrating International Dark Sky Week

Utah has some of the most beautiful dark skies, giving the perfect conditions for stargazing.

This week is International Dark Sky Week, and Utah is one of the best places to celebrate it, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Dark Sky Week celebrates gazing at the night sky filled with stars and never-ending beauty.

Utah has 23 dark sky parks in the state. The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.

Not only does light pollution obstruct your view of the sky, but it also can impact human health and waste money and energy.