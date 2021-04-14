VIDEO: Runaway Boat Spins Out Of Control In Biscayne Bay

Video shows an unmanned boat spinning in circles in Biscayne Bay while Miami-Dade firefighters worked to get it under control, according to Local 10.

The incident went down Monday (April 12) near Port Miami. Miami-Dade Fireboat 73 responded to the scene after they got reports of a man getting thrown overboard. When fire crews arrived, they found a runaway boat spinning around in the Bay.

“He was coming out of the river in a small vessel and a large wave hit and he fell off of his vessel,” Yovan Sanchez said, who is with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “The vessel lost control and started spinning erratically.” Sanchez also pulled the boater to safety by the time crews arrived, reporters added.

While the man was being treated for minor injuries, firefighters focused on gaining control of the boat, officials said.

“We were able to throw a line over the outboard motor and as the boat was spinning around, that rope caught the prop, which stalled the motor,” Sanchez told Local 10. “We were able to secure the boat.”

Reporters learned that the boater got hurt while trying to stop the runaway boat. “The last thing you want to do once you get thrown off a vessel is try to attempt to stop the vessel as it’s coming over,” Sanchez said. “That could cause injuries and even death.”

