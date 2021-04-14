Feedback

Washington Looks To Improve Commute By Making Changes To I-5, See How

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2021

Washington state transportation officials are looking to make your commute a little less ugly, according to KING 5.

The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced plans to add an extra northbound lane on I-5 through Seattle. This widening project aims to bring some relief to rush hour traffic and congestion.

"It's a headache because it was designed in the 1950s when there was absolutely no concept that Seattle would be as big as it is," Mark Hallenbeck said, director of the Washington State Transportation Center at the University of Washington.

Right now, there are two northbound lanes just after the Seneca Street off-ramp. The extra lane will be added between the Seneca Street off-ramp and the Olive Way off-ramp by replacing existing barriers, rails and curbs with a thinner barrier, reporters said.

"Yes, there will be definite improvements because a lot of that drop will go away. Will it still be congested? Will you still get stuck on Boeing Field, periodically? Yes," Hallenbeck said. "It will turn your awful really gross terrible commute into just a really lousy commute."

Construction will be happening sooner than you think, too -- spring 2021. Reporters said the new lane is expected to open fall of 2022.

Photo: Getty Images

