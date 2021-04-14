Woman Accused Of Murder In Oregon Arrested At Florida Bus Station
By Zuri Anderson
April 14, 2021
A woman considered the prime suspect in a Clackamas County homicide case was arrested this week in Florida, according to KATU. U.S. Marshals took 23-year-old Nistasha Rose Tate into custody on second-degree murder and robbery charges.
On March 1, Jimmy Alan Pearson was shot and killed in his Milwaukie, Oregon home, reporters said, and his body was found two days later. Investigators said they identified Tate as a possible suspect, citing forensic analysis that put her at Pearson's home the day of the murder.
"She was also pulled over near the crime scene on the night of the murder, before police found Pearson dead," KATU wrote. "Investigators said they found things inside her car that they later learned belonged to Pearson."
UPDATE (Tuesday, April 13, 2021) -- SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FLORIDA: Sheriff's Office investigates March 1 homicide on Oak...Posted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The investigation continued quietly over the following weeks with the U.S. Marshals Services participating, officials said. Authorities learned Tate traveled to North Carolina and then to Florida. Come Monday (April 12), she was about to board a Greyhound bus until the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her.
Tate was booked into a Hillsborough County jail and awaits extradition back to Oregon.
“The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the many partners who worked together to bring Nistasha Rose Tate to justice, including the Tampa Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Milwaukie Police,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office