Feedback

Woman Accused Of Murder In Oregon Arrested At Florida Bus Station

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2021

A woman considered the prime suspect in a Clackamas County homicide case was arrested this week in Florida, according to KATU. U.S. Marshals took 23-year-old Nistasha Rose Tate into custody on second-degree murder and robbery charges.

On March 1, Jimmy Alan Pearson was shot and killed in his Milwaukie, Oregon home, reporters said, and his body was found two days later. Investigators said they identified Tate as a possible suspect, citing forensic analysis that put her at Pearson's home the day of the murder.

"She was also pulled over near the crime scene on the night of the murder, before police found Pearson dead," KATU wrote. "Investigators said they found things inside her car that they later learned belonged to Pearson."

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 13, 2021) -- SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FLORIDA: Sheriff's Office investigates March 1 homicide on Oak...

Posted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The investigation continued quietly over the following weeks with the U.S. Marshals Services participating, officials said. Authorities learned Tate traveled to North Carolina and then to Florida. Come Monday (April 12), she was about to board a Greyhound bus until the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her.

Tate was booked into a Hillsborough County jail and awaits extradition back to Oregon.

“The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the many partners who worked together to bring Nistasha Rose Tate to justice, including the Tampa Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Milwaukie Police,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Woman Accused Of Murder In Oregon Arrested At Florida Bus Station

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.