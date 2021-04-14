Woman Accused Of Murder In Oregon Arrested At Florida Bus Station

A woman considered the prime suspect in a Clackamas County homicide case was arrested this week in Florida, according to KATU. U.S. Marshals took 23-year-old Nistasha Rose Tate into custody on second-degree murder and robbery charges.

On March 1, Jimmy Alan Pearson was shot and killed in his Milwaukie, Oregon home, reporters said, and his body was found two days later. Investigators said they identified Tate as a possible suspect, citing forensic analysis that put her at Pearson's home the day of the murder.

"She was also pulled over near the crime scene on the night of the murder, before police found Pearson dead," KATU wrote. "Investigators said they found things inside her car that they later learned belonged to Pearson."