Woman Reportedly Breaks Into Home With 3 Kids Inside, Makes Breakfast
By Zuri Anderson
April 14, 2021
A woman was taken into custody after deputies said she broke into a North Florida home and made breakfast while three children were asleep inside, First Coast News reported.
The homeowner left her three daughters -- ages 16, ten and seven -- inside the house and went to work on Saturday (April 10), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m., the mother reportedly got a call from one of teen daughter about a woman inside their home.
The woman, identified as Wendy Kaufman, was making eggs for breakfast and drinking coffee, authorities said. When the homeowner returned, Kaufman allegedly told her she wasn't leaving "without her daughters," deputies claim.
Officials said Kaufman is not related to anyone who lives in the home. NBC 6 said the suspect waited on the porch for deputies to arrive and arrest her. She was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.
"She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $5,000 bond where she is receiving breakfast, lunch and dinner," a sheriff's office Facebook post reads. "No word on how she likes her eggs."
Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office