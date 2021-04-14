Woman Reportedly Breaks Into Home With 3 Kids Inside, Makes Breakfast

A woman was taken into custody after deputies said she broke into a North Florida home and made breakfast while three children were asleep inside, First Coast News reported.

The homeowner left her three daughters -- ages 16, ten and seven -- inside the house and went to work on Saturday (April 10), according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m., the mother reportedly got a call from one of teen daughter about a woman inside their home.

The woman, identified as Wendy Kaufman, was making eggs for breakfast and drinking coffee, authorities said. When the homeowner returned, Kaufman allegedly told her she wasn't leaving "without her daughters," deputies claim.