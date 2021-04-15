Brian Kelley Hits The Road As A 'Beach Cowboy' In New Music Video

Brian Kelley channels his “Beach Cowboy” persona in a new music video.

After marking the release of his new extended play BK’s Wave Pack earlier this week, the Florida Georgia Line superstar unveiled the visual for his single “Beach Cowboy.” Directed by Ben Christensen, Kelley’s three-minute music video for his homegrown song opens to the sights of scenic beaches and dunes being blown by the warm breeze, while elsewhere, Kelley can be seen biking around town and grabbing a Margarita at the bar before settling down on the shore before the sun goes down.

Over the funky, midtempo twangy production, Kelley croons: “Yeah, they call me beach cowboy / Sand cruiser flat tire turquoise / Got shark tooth on my Bolo / Saddle up, paddle up now, yolo / Yippee-yo-ki-yay, it's your boy BK / Going John Wayne on these waves.”