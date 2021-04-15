Dog Survived 'Treacherous' 200-Foot Fall Down Steep Arizona Cliff

Simba, a city dog from New York City, took a "treacherous tumble" down a steep Arizona cliff and miraculously survived, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The pup came to Arizona with his owner, Ruth Wallace, when she got married.

Over Easter weekend, the family was exploring nature near Sedona when Wesley Wallace jumped up on the wall of an overlook. That's when Simba, a four-year-old Goldendoodle, ran after him.

Wesley said, "He was with Ruth at that time and he raced back towards me. I hopped up on the fence and he shot right over."

According to Wesley, Simba fell about 200 feet down the cliff.

Ruth said, "When Wesley went down the cliff to look for him, I was just praying. I had a belief that he was going to be all right."

Wesley said, "I just didn't want him to die alone. But then I got down there and he raised his head and I was like, wow."

Simba beat all odds and survived the fall. He spent two weeks at a veterinarian's office and has finally returned home.

"He's really precious to me.. so I'm really happy he's still with us."