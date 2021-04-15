Good News About Large Batman Funko Stolen From Everett Comic Book Shop
By Zuri Anderson
April 15, 2021
Batman has been recovered after being taken from a Washington comic book store. By Batman, we mean a four and a half foot-tall Funko Pop statue of him, according to FOX Q13.
The caped crusader was originally swiped by two thieves from Everett Comics back in October 2020. Surveillance video shows a suspect smashing the front window of the store and taking the 150-pound figure. The store's longtime owner, Charlie Knoedler, told reporters at the time the statue couldn't be replaced.
"This was a piece that was offered by the Funko company just to retailers. Of course, they had to pay for it. Nothing is free, so we ordered one and it was an immediate hit, everybody loved it, loved to get up close to a Batman and get a picture taken and, yeah, it was special. Kids loved it. Families loved it. We loved it. We're all Batman fans," Knoedler said.
As many of you already know Batman has been found. He’s in sad shape as they cut him off his base and scratched him up a...Posted by Everett Comics on Saturday, April 10, 2021
Come April 9 this year, the superhero was recovered thanks to the thorough work of Detective Adam Gage. A break in the case came when a man told Everett police he purchased the statue from a man in Lynwood. The buyer also claims the seller was selling items out of a van.
Gage said the suspect cut off the Funko base and tried to disguise Batman. The statue also got some scuffs and scratches, but was otherwise okay.He added a "person of interest" has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to gather enough evidence to send to the prosecutor's office for criminal charges.
Reporters learned police cannot return Batman to the shop because the Everett Comics' insurance claim for the loss has already been paid. "Until they figure out what to do with him, Batman will be keeping watch over the streets of Everett from a window on the second floor of the police department," FOX Q13 wrote.
Photo: Courtesy of Everett Comics