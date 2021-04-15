Good News About Large Batman Funko Stolen From Everett Comic Book Shop

Batman has been recovered after being taken from a Washington comic book store. By Batman, we mean a four and a half foot-tall Funko Pop statue of him, according to FOX Q13.

The caped crusader was originally swiped by two thieves from Everett Comics back in October 2020. Surveillance video shows a suspect smashing the front window of the store and taking the 150-pound figure. The store's longtime owner, Charlie Knoedler, told reporters at the time the statue couldn't be replaced.

"This was a piece that was offered by the Funko company just to retailers. Of course, they had to pay for it. Nothing is free, so we ordered one and it was an immediate hit, everybody loved it, loved to get up close to a Batman and get a picture taken and, yeah, it was special. Kids loved it. Families loved it. We loved it. We're all Batman fans," Knoedler said.