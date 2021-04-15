Gwen Stefani Reveals If No Doubt Will Ever Reunite Again

On April 15, 1996 No Doubt released "Don't Speak" as the third single off their life-changing album Tragic Kingdom, and to celebrate the iconic song's 25th anniversary, Gwen Stefani reflected on its origins, and also let fans know what to expect about the future of No Doubt.

“I don’t know about No Doubt,” Stefani confessed to Variety. “We had so many years together and we all have families now and that’s just our priority. I can’t really imagine what the future holds with that. We had done some big shows together, a bunch of festivals probably six years ago, and we knew that was kind of the last thing we were going to do together.”

“It’s like we’re in real life now, and we were so lucky,” she added. “I always think about how we never really had to grow up. Like I literally left my parents’ house, went on a tour bus, and when I came home, I was a millionaire. It was such a weird existence.”

Though a No Doubt reunion seems highly unlikely at this point, that doesn't mean fans won't be able to hear Stefani sing "Don't Speak" live during solo sets.

“I’ve been performing it without them for probably seven years,” she said. “I love performing that song. It never gets old to me. It’s like, you know you’re giving [the fans] what makes them so happy when you do it, and it brings people right back to that place where they first heard that song or related to that song for whatever pain they were going through. [I’m] really lucky to have that one.”

Photo: Getty Images